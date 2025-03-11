Strengthening America’s Infrastructure: What Next?

Related Events
27
March 2025
In-Person Event | Hudson Institute
Motwani Jadeja US-India Dialogue Series | Bipartisan Cooperation on US Indo-Pacific Policy in the New Trump Administration
Join Hudson for a conversation with Representative Ami Bera (D-CA) on how bipartisan foreign policy cooperation can reinforce America’s longstanding commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Featured Speakers:
Congressman Ami Bera, MD
Aparna Pande
07
April 2025
Virtual Event | Online Only
Evolving Issues in Regulation of Digital Platforms: A View from the UK and EU
Join Hudson for a discussion on European Union and United Kingdom competition and regulatory authorities’ increasing focus on digital platforms.
Featured Speakers:
Professor Suzanne Rab
Harold Furchtgott-Roth